Iohannis, in Brazil: Russia is an aggressor state; Romania will continue to support Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Tuesday, after the meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, that the message of Romania, as a neighboring state and with the longest border with Ukraine, is clear, strong and must be understood by its partners, namely the fact that no matter how much Moscow tries to justify its actions, Russia is an aggressor state.

"We presented to the President our vision regarding the security situation on Romania's border and the war of aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine. Romania's message, as a neighboring state and with the longest border among the European Union and NATO states with Ukraine, it is clear, strong and must be understood by our partners: no matter how much Moscow tries to justify its actions, Russia is an aggressor state, which violated by force the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and tried to annul its independence, also violating the UN Charter. Ukraine is the victim of Russian aggression. All the negative effects of this aggression at the global level are the direct consequence of its action, contrary to international law. The international community has the duty to support Ukraine to reject the aggression and to win this war for the liberation of the country," the head of state said.

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that Romania will continue "unwaveringly" to support Ukraine, showing that any support for the security of this country is, in fact, support for the security of Romania and its citizens.

The head of state specified that he also presented to his Brazilian counterpart the consequences of the war in multiple ways, from the situation of refugees to the energy or food crisis

He gave assurances that Romania supports Brazil in advancing the European Union - Brazil agenda.

"We therefore support the completion of the trade agreement between the European Union and MERCOSUR as soon as possible", said Klaus Iohannis.

He emphasized that he personally supports the efforts to organize a historic European Union - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States summit this year, with important results.

"We will get involved in the success of this event, in order to place biregional relations on a more promising and sustainable trajectory", added the head of state.

The discussions between the two presidents also covered the accession process of the two countries to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The Romanian head of state invited President Lula da Silva to visit Romania.

