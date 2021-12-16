Iohannis, in Brussels: We need to see why the high energy prices have been reached

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the European Council meeting will address the topic of high energy prices, pointing out that the market needs to be thoroughly analysed in order to improve the conditions of competition.

"We're going to talk about the enormous gas price, the high energy price in general, and what can be done, because these prices actually exist. We have taken measures home, there are compensation measures and so on, but these measures cannot go indefinitely and we must see why it has been possible to reach these high values, in conditions where, for example, not all the transport capacity of the European pipelines is used. It means that somewhere the market needs to be looked at very well to see how we can improve the conditions of competition, in such a way that there is real competition and there is, obviously, consumer protection in this regard," the president said in Brussels before attending the European Council meeting.

Iohannis said he would reiterate the necessity of the delegated act that establishes that gas and nuclear energy are good transitional energies, "if we move towards a green economy".

"For us these two are vital and these things need to be emphasized very clearly," Iohannis said.

The president said that another important topic for Romania is that of security and the Strategic Compass.

"The Strategic Compass is a document that will establish how the EU is guiding itself in the years, in the decades that come and in the security zone, in the area of economic security and beyond. I will very clearly stress the great strategic importance of the entire Black Sea region, the importance of strengthening security at the Black Sea and, at the same time, the importance of cooperation between the EU and NATO. There is a need for synergy, for positive collaboration and, under no circumstances, can we accept parallelisms between NATO and the European Union," Iohannis said.