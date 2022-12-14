Iohannis: Increase in energy, gas prices - one of major challenges of this period

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Wednesday a message at the Gala of the Association of Municipalities in Romania in which he states that one of the major challenges of this period is the increase in energy and gas prices, showing that the Government has adopted the measures necessary to protect the population, but that it is essential that mayors make the best decisions for their communities, including by implementing plans to reduce energy consumption, told Agerpres.

"We are going through complicated times, in which we are facing a series of overlapping crises. You, the mayors of the municipalities in Romania, have a mission that is not at all easy, that of finding suitable solutions and managing resources in the most efficient way and responsible, so that citizens can cope the difficulties they face in their daily lives. The increase in energy and gas prices, amplified by the war on our borders, is one of the major challenges of this period. The Government has adopted the necessary measures to protect the population, but it is essential that you, the mayors, make the best decisions for the local communities you manage, including by implementing plans to reduce energy consumption. Be close to the citizens, guide them and you support them when they need it," says Iohannis in the message that was presented by state advisor Catalina Galer.

The head of state points out that it is very important that, in fulfilling their duties, the mayors remain attached to democratic values and constantly promote public participation, dialogue between the citizen and the authorities, so that trust in the institutions is strengthened.

"The profound reforms that Romania has undertaken will be brought to fruition if there is a true partnership between citizens and the authorities, a partnership based on transparency and honesty," Iohannis says.

President Iohannis conveys to the mayors that through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the European funds that Romania has for the next years, along with the governmental ones, the mayors have the chance to develop communities and reduce existing inequalities, with a major positive impact on citizens' well-being.

"I encourage you to continue using all these financing instruments that ensure the implementation of programs and projects that are in the interest of the people. Citizens expect, rightly, to find efficient, digitized and easily accessible public services, school units in every municipality with facilities of the highest standards, to offer students a quality education, hospitals equipped with modern medical equipment and devices, recreation spaces for citizens of all ages, infrastructure for sports activities, as well as rehabilitated roads," says the head of state.

According to President Iohannis, the climate and sustainable development must remain priority issues for the mayors, in accordance with the commitments assumed within the 2030 Agenda.

"Climate changes are real dangers for the entire population and it is absolutely necessary that every project you implement is sustainable and takes into account the effects it has on the environment. In this sense, including through digitization and smart approaches, innovative solutions can be identified for the efficient use of resources, for the reduction of energy consumption and pollution," the head of state also affirms.

Iohannis showed that he granted the high patronage to the event as a sign of "appreciation for the efforts made by the mayors of the municipalities in the service of the citizens".