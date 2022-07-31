Iohannis: It is important for each to be aware of climate changes danger

President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday that it is very important that each person be aware of the danger the effects of climate changes represent, adding that we have the responsibility to protect the planet and its resources.

"Lately we have been feeling increasingly more the effects of climate changes and it is very important for each of us to be aware of the danger they represent. We have the possibility to protect the planet and its resources and that is why we must develop sustainable and resilient communities, with respect for the environment," Iohannis said at the Haferland Week festival at Crit, Brasov County.

In this context, the head of government said, education stays key to a greener future, a sustainable society, identity-wise assumed.

"I am glad the Government is conducting in this period concrete steps to implement my dear project, Educated Romania. The laws and enforcement norms for implementing this project must reflect not only the letter, but also its inclusive spirit, in which the fundamental values in the construction and practices of the education system are respected. As I have repeatedly said, only together can we build tomorrow's Educated Romania. Therefore, all this period of public debate is essential so that, at the end of it, we don't only have a complete legislative package, but also a project enjoying a wide public support," Iohannis said.