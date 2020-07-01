Iohannis: It is time to rev engines on path of economic recovery; PSD neglected Romanians' expectations

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan represents a moment of revving the "engines" on the path of economic recovery and stated that Social Democratic Party (PSD) totally neglected the expectations of the Romanians when it was in power.

"Today is the time for all the measures we adopt in the economic field to be included in a single plan and to rev the engines on the path of economic recovery," Iohannis said at the presentation of the Government's National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan, which is taking place at the Diplomatic Club.He said that "the economic model of the PSD government in recent years has totally neglected the expectations of Romanians".The head of state pointed out, on this occasion, the importance of investments.The event is attended by members of the Government, parliamentarians, representatives of the diplomatic corps.