Iohannis: It's often the children who feel the negative effects of corruption

Children are often the ones who feel the negative effects of corruption or of the state's heedlessness, President Klaus Iohannis told a school year opening ceremony at the "Ferdinand I" gymnasium in Bucharest.

"It is imperative that respect is at the center of the education process in schools. And when I say this I am referring to the respect you owe to your teachers, but also to the respect the teachers, in their turn, must treat you with. All children, without any discrimination, should feel encouraged, protected and safe at school," said the the head of the state.The President emphasized that "the authorities have a duty to create a safe environment in the classrooms, but despite that, many schools today don't even have a functional guarding service"."It is also the duty of the authorities to ensure a safe trip to school. But here, too, there are delays in organizing and settling the students' transport fees, and more than that, there are actions by the government to remove the county road transport from the category of public services," he said.According to the President, "children are at risk both inside the school and on their way to school.""This proof of heedlessness must end. We need our interaction with state institutions to get to normal, and this normalization can be done only through education and together with the people who care and who take action. Nothing changes by itself. Everyone who has the power to contribute to change has a responsibility to do so," said the President.