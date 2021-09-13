Iohannis: Maintaining schools open with physical attendance depends on everyone's responsibility

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that maintaining schools open with physical attendance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic depends on everyone's responsibility, stressing that "compliance with health standards and vaccination are essential."

"This year as well the resumption of the school year takes place, unfortunately, also under the spectrum of the pandemic, which is why maintaining schools open with a physical presence depends on the responsibility of each of us, compliance with health rules and vaccination being essential," the head of state said at the opening ceremony of the new school year at the "Carol I" Technological High School in Valea Doftanei commune.

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, also participates in the event.