 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: Maintaining schools open with physical attendance depends on everyone's responsibility

iohannis scoala

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that maintaining schools open with physical attendance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic depends on everyone's responsibility, stressing that "compliance with health standards and vaccination are essential."

"This year as well the resumption of the school year takes place, unfortunately, also under the spectrum of the pandemic, which is why maintaining schools open with a physical presence depends on the responsibility of each of us, compliance with health rules and vaccination being essential," the head of state said at the opening ceremony of the new school year at the "Carol I" Technological High School in Valea Doftanei commune.

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, also participates in the event.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.