Iohannis' New Year message: Year's end - good opportunity to look to future with optimism, confidence

President Klaus Iohannis declared that in 2023 Romanians went through "times of deep trial and deep uncertainty", but Romania remained a safe country, with a stable government, which continued to modernize the major systems public.

"Dear Romanians, as we approach the beginning of a new year, we reflect on what 2023 meant for each of us, but also for our collective path. Together we crossed times of deep trial and deep uncertainty. With a war still going on at our borders, Romania has remained a safe country. We are members of NATO, we have the highest security guarantees in history, and thus each of us is defended against any possible threat. We have managed to maintain a stable government that has continued to modernize the great public systems, from education, to health, to infrastructure and administration," Iohannis said in his New Year's message.

He added that Romania has "a robust economy" and has consolidated its energy independence, including through the use of green technologies that protect the environment.

"The end of the year is also a good opportunity to look to the future with optimism and confidence. We have a huge potential for development, and the 2024 election year will put us in front of some options that will mark the destiny of our country. Therefore, in order to succeed in transforming Romania into the country we want, it is vital to exercise our right to vote in all the rounds of elections that will follow. Let us therefore welcome the year 2024 with hope and with the conviction that together we can overcome any obstacle. In this spirit of of unity and solidarity, I wish you all a healthy new year, full of joy and fulfillment! Happy New Year!", said the head of state. AGERPRES