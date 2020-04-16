Iohannis: None of the persons that in this period committed irregularities should think they're safe

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that no person that committed "irregularities" in this period should think they're safe, believing they'll evade the rigors of the law.

"There are many local authorities led by worthy people, regardless of the political party they come from. There are people of good faith, who left the partisan interest aside, people who are collaborating openly with the civil society, with the economic millieu, in order to find the best solutions at the level of the communities they live in. But, unfortunately, we have negative examples. I trust that the competent authorities will remain vigilant and will analyze each notice and each irregularity. None of those who, in this difficult period, committed irregularities should think they're safe, believing they'll escape the long arm of the law," said the president, at the Cotroceni Palace.