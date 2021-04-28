Iohannis on depoliticizing public institutions: I expect acceleration of reform procedures

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he expects an acceleration of the procedures for reforming public institutions, pointing out that this has also been transmitted to the leaders of the governing coalition.

"Obviously there is still a lot of work to be done and I would not like to go into the details of concrete cases, which will be explained by the line ministers or others who are directly responsible for these issues, but I can tell you that I expect an acceleration of the reform procedure. I told this to the coalition leadership and I will follow very carefully that these things occur," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The head of state was asked if he is satisfied with the pace at which the depoliticization and re-professionalization of state institutions in the context of appointments from Apele Romane, the Sanitary-Veterinary Authority, the appointment of Marcel Vela's life partner's daughter in a position of secretary of state or appointment to the management of the Arad County Hospital of the wife of the director of the Public Health Directorate.