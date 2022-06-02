Iohannis on Heroes' Day: Romania, powerful, respected ally within NATO

Romania is a powerful and respected ally within NATO, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the Heroes' Day ceremony in Carol Park, in downtown Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

In this context, our country benefits from "security guarantees", added the president.Iohannis spoke of the Russian aggression on Ukraine and stressed that this makes us aware that "we must permanently protect democratic values and lasting peace."The president has stressed the solidarity of allied countries in the face of Russian aggression."Today, when at the borders of our country we see the dramatic struggle of a people for its sovereignty and freedom, we cherish and understand all the more the importance of the sacrifice of our heroes. All those who have fallen on the battlefields have given their lives for us to live, today, in a member state of the European and Euro-Atlantic family, where the rule of law is guaranteed and the fundamental rights and freedoms of its citizens are protected," the president highlighted.He recalled that "on this day, we also pay a pious tribute to our soldiers who have paid, in recent decades, the blood price in the theaters of operations where the Romanian Army has fulfilled missions as part of the commitments assumed by our country, together with allies and partners, in order to make the world safer."Klaus Iohannis said that "generation after generation, we, the Romanians, renew our commitment to the fundamental values that have made possible the development of our modern state: love of country, courage, abnegation, attachment to freedom and justice, democracy and the rule of law.""It is our turn now to contribute to the progress of modern Romania. We must understand the challenges we face and take all the necessary measures so that our citizens are safe and do not suffer during this period of volatility. Romania is a powerful and respected ally within NATO, a powerful member state committed to the European Union and an important strategic partner of the United States of America," the president said.Romania's army, Iohannis said, "is modern and professional and is in the process of endowment and consolidation of the force structure.""In addition, about 4,000 Allied troops are training on the territory of our country together with the Romanian armed forces, as part of the process of strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense posture in the Black Sea region," the president said.The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, respectively, who, together with the President and the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu, have read the names of the Romanian soldiers who have fallen on duty throughout history.