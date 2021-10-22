Iohannis, on minority Gov't supported by PSD: We must get to work with those who want to be with us

President Iohannis was asked if the future minority Government has chances to last until 2024 and to complete reforms if supported by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a party accused countless times of blocking reform, agerpres reports."Now we must get to work. And we must get to work with the people who want to be with us. Where else to seek majorities if not in the Romanian Parliament? Somebody has to govern and somebody has to support the Government through majorities. This is the political calculation and it's a calculation I made for Romania and for Romanians and that's what will happen. If this is the government's composition for a year or two or three, we will see, but the issues, my dears, must be resolved. At some point they must be resolved and someone must govern," said the head of state before attending the European Council meeting.
"We must see things as Romanians see them. There needs to be an end to the political crisis, which is not Romania, is not about the Romanians' problems, it's a crisis created by some who wanted to show how important they are and managed to show only how unimportant they are, to say it frankly. On the other hand, now I have designated Mr. Ciuca to form a Government to start.., so the Government can start and fix Romanians' problems and Romania's problems: the pandemic, the energy crisis, the coming of winter and reforms. I have assumed these reforms since 2014 and I am still determined to be fully involved so that we have a well-finalized reform in justice - we have absolute need for an independent justice, right and fair - we need changes, the justice laws are as they resulted from the time of [Liviu] Dragnea's PSD. We can't remain like this. We need reform in administration. We need reform in the pension domain, we need it in the public wage domain. All these things remained not worked on. The coalition that governed until now has not managed to resolve these issues. There is no need for me to explain, now, from Brussels, why they didn't manage it, but these past days have somewhat shown who the crisis-makers were, those who instead of carrying out reform produced crises. This is currently the situation in our country," said Iohannis.