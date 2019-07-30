Iohannis: Ploiesti - Brasov motorway project, national interest strategic objective

President Klaus Iohannis announced that in the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting on Tuesday it was approved that the project of the Ploiesti - Brasov motorway be declared a national strategic objective, pointing out, at the same time, that he drew the attention of PM Viorica Dancila that the Government breached the law on the compulsoriness of building the Moldavia motorway.

"In the CSAT meeting we approved the project of the Ploiesti - Brasov motorway be declared a national strategic objective. In this context, we drew the attention of Mrs. Prime Minister that, ever since the end of last year, there is a law in force which the Government continues to breach and which provides the compulsoriness of building Moldavia's motorway. We have a new proof of the incapacity of this governance of developing Romania. It is the full responsibility of the Government to find the solutions needed to be able to achieve these priority projects for millions of Romanians, including the possibility of declaring this infrastructure project as well as a national interest strategic one," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace, after the CSAT meeting.