Iohannis: Politicians blame Brussels for almost anything; it is the easiest discourse

President Klaus Iohnnis on Wednesday said that in Romania "there are voices very easily blaming Brussels for almost anything," showing that this is "the easiest discourse" from those who are disturbed by the European standards of authentic democracy.

"Fed in a populist manner by the Euro-sceptisim, some politicians question the role and relevance of the European Union. They are those who knowingly leave out the huge benefits of the affiliation to this project, suggesting that we'd maybe be better off outside the big European family. We have been hearing lately in Romania voices that are very easily blaming Europe and Brussels for almost anything. It is the easiest discourse coming from those who are disturbed by the European standards of authentic democracy. What these politicians however don't say is that, without democracy, without rule of law, without fair laws, there is no prosperity and welfare for most of the citizens. There would only be privileges for a restricted group at rule," Iohannis said at the reception thrown in the Cotroceni Presidential Palace gardens on the occasion of Europe's Day.In context, he underscored that "the response must be firm and based on the indisputable benefits of the affiliation to the European Union.""One of the most valuable goods of Europe is democracy. Political pluralism, fair governance and to the benefit of all, equality in front of the law, ensuring an independent justice are values that have been at the foundation of the development of the European states. Defending those values has become a priority today. Our country's future cannot be hijacked from the direction it took on. Europe is for Romania the big family with whom it shares values, aspirations and a common development path," Iohannis added.The President pointed out that Romania's place is by the side of the European countries where democracy, freedom and justice win."Democracy endures through active and permanent involvement, freedom is kept by having the courage to fight for the values we believe in, justice prevails when the voices of those denouncing lie and unfairness don't get intimidated," Iohannis also said.Among those participating in the reception there are Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea, PM Viorica Dancila, Cabinet members, former presidents Emil Constantinescu and Traian Basescu, Constitutional Court President Valer Dorneanu, Patriarch Daniel, National Anti-corruption Directorate prosecutor-in-chief Laura Codruta Kovesi, MPs, members of the diplomatic corps.