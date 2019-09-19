Iohannis: Result regarding Laura Codruta Kovesi's candidacy - important victory for Romania

President Klaus Iohannis stated that the vote in the COREPER regarding the candidacy of Laura Codruta Kovesi for the position of European head prosecutor represents an important victory for Romania, showing that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Government tried to block this candidacy.

"I hail the vote granted today in the meeting of the Comittee of Permanent Representatives of the governments of the member states in the European Union (COREPER), through which wide support was expressed in favor of the candidacy of Laura Codruta Kovesi for the position of head prosecutor of the European Prosecutor's Office. I am glad that the vote granted by the member states of the European Union was a substantial one, fact that confirms the appreciation for the training, experience and competence of Ms. Kovesi. The result today represents an important victory for Romania, even more so because it was obtained despite the fact that the PSD government permanently tried to block the candidacy of a professional, recognized for her fight against corruption and in defending the rule of law," said Iohannis, in a press statement referring to the vote received by Kovesi in the COREPER meeting.He emphasizes that, as he acted in this case, he will continue to support "Romanians with integrity, competence and good professionals for leadership positions at the level of European Union institutions."