Iohannis: Romania, strongly committed to supporting strong, supportive transatlantic relationship

"Romania remains strongly committed to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship, based on strong bilateral relations between the US and its European partners, a North Atlantic alliance dedicated to the indivisible security of its members and co-operation with the EU," Iohannis told a 4th of July reception at the US Embassy in Bucharest.