Iohannis: Romanian state should continue to offer future prospects to Ukrainian refugees, conditions of life close to normal

It is important for the Romanian state to continue to offer future prospects to all Ukrainian nationals who cross the border into our country and to ensure the conditions of a life as close to normal as possible, President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Tuesday in a message presented by presidential advisor Ligia Deca at the Conference "A vision for medium and long-term Refugees Response in Europe - Romania's Plan for an integrated and inclusive response to protect Refugees from Ukraine".

"The unprovoked and illegal war launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine at the beginning of this year has devastating effects on millions of people, who were forced to leave their homes behind to flee the horrors. These are terrible dramas, lives forever changed, the only comfort being the warmth and care of those who offered them refuge. More than a million people crossed the Romanian border, of whom almost 90,000 remained in our country. Romanians opened their souls and homes and did their best to help them, with impressive solidarity," Iohannis said.

According to the head of state, along with protecting the lives of refugees, a series of measures are also necessary to allow them to continue their studies, to work, to be able to raise their children safely.

Klaus Iohannis also conveyed that, "considering the evolution of the security situation, it is important that the Romanian state continues to offer future prospects to all Ukrainian nationals who cross the border and provide them with the conditions of a life as close to normal as possible", namely that their children can continue their studies, and those of active age can find a job.

"Last but not least, we must provide access to living spaces in decent conditions for those who had to leave their homes," said the president.

Iohannis recalled that, in order to manage this humanitarian crisis of such proportions, the Romanian state quickly developed an extensive plan of measures aimed at supporting the refugees, showing that it often worked against the clock, in a context with a constantly changing dynamic.

The President emphasized that, through its solidarity and the assumed commitments, Romania has become an example in the region.

He stressed the need to "stand in solidarity and be tolerant" in order to offer the refugees "the protection and peace they need, until the moment when those who want to return home will be able to do so safely".AGERPRES