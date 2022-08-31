Iohannis: Russia's war against Ukraine, in stark contrast with Gorbachev's legacy and vision

President Klaus Iohannis says Russia's war against Ukraine is in "stark contrast" with the legacy of the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, and his "courageous" vision of a peaceful world.

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a leader who wisely understood that ending the Cold War is the right approach. The current brutal, unprovoked and unjustified war of Russia against Ukraine is in stark contrast with his legacy and courageous vision of a peaceful world," Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

The last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev died on Tuesday, aged 91.

Between 1990 and 1991, Gorbachev served as President of the Soviet Union, after which he was finally forced to resign on December 25, 1991, which led to the end of the USSR.

Gorbachev, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990, concluded arms reduction agreements with the US and partnerships with Western nations to remove the Iron Curtain that divided Europe after World War II and led to Germany's reunification.