Iohannis says meeting with Venice Commission delegation provided very good discussion about principles

President Klaus Iohannis said after Tuesday's meeting with a visiting delegation of the Venice Commission that the meeting made for a very good discussion but did not focus on the words of the justice legislations, but on principles, and that experts will issue an opinion on the legislation.

"A very good discussion; we discussed these laws and our concerns, we look forward to having a preliminary opinion in a relatively short time, and then a consolidated opinion that I believe will be taken into account by Parliament to be harmonised," said Iohannis.