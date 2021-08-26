Iohannis: Schools will open on September 13 with the physical presence of pupils

The schools will open on September 13 with the physical presence of all preschoolers and pupils, with strict observance of the protection norms: mask, distancing, ventilation of classrooms, if the incidence of the last 14 days of cases in the locality remains below the threshold of 6 coronavirus infections per thousand inhabitants, announced President Klaus Iohannis."In order to ensure a quality education for as many pupils as possible, although the health crisis has not yet ended, this is why the schools will open on September 13 and will operate with the physical presence of all preschoolers and pupils, of course, with strictly respecting the protection norms: mask, distancing, ventilation of classrooms. As long as the incidence in the last 14 days of the cases in the locality remains below the threshold of 6 infections per thousand inhabitants, we will have all the children in the classrooms. If this threshold is exceeded, schools go online in that locality," the head of state specified, after the working meeting regarding the beginning of the new school year with the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, and the Minister of Education, Sorin-Mihai Cimpeanu.
Leonardo Badea, viceguvernatorul Băncii Naționale, către Guvernului PNL-USR-PLUS-UDMR: ‘Nu cred că ritmul de creştere pe care îl avem în prezent trebuie să fie combătut cu măsuri de frânare’
Șoșoacă susține că o bioloagă din România a descoperit un antiviral împotriva valului 4: ‘Se scoate, se dă în nas. E autorizat’
Clotilde Armand minte sau nu știe să citească contractul? Primarul Sectorului 1, contrazis de Romprest și de PNL Sector 1
Bulgaria desfăşoară militari la graniţele sale cu Grecia şi Turcia, ca urmare a temerilor privind un val migrator dinspre Afganistan
VIDEO Dan Barna vrea ca românii să fie turnători: Le cere să îi toarne pe cei care au certificate false de vaccinare
FOTO Dominic Fritz se însoară o chinezoaică: Nicolae Robu l-a prins că nu are domiciliul în Timișoara, așa cum cere legea
Soldaţi ai armatei poloneze au început să construiască un gard la frontiera cu Belarus, pentru a opri afluxul de migranţi
VIDEO - Klaus Iohannis, mesaj alarmant: 'Ne aflăm în valul patru. Virusul cu care ne confruntăm este departe de a fi ținut sub control'
Vești bune anunțate de ministrul Transporturilor: 'Lucrările pe linia ferată Buzău-Făurei vor fi încheiate până la final de an'
VIDEO| Ieromonahul Ioan Popoiu și Protosinghelul Athanasie Ulea: Pelerinaj de 3.000 de kilometri pe urmele prizonierilor români din Primul Război Mondial
Charlotte Rampling, Israel Galvan, Denis O'Hare și Helmut Sturmer primesc câte o stea pe Aleea Celebrităţilor din Sibiu
Un documentar HBO despre 11 Septembrie o să fie modificat din cauza adepților teoriei conspirației care apar în el