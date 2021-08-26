Iohannis: Schools will open on September 13 with the physical presence of pupils

The schools will open on September 13 with the physical presence of all preschoolers and pupils, with strict observance of the protection norms: mask, distancing, ventilation of classrooms, if the incidence of the last 14 days of cases in the locality remains below the threshold of 6 coronavirus infections per thousand inhabitants, announced President Klaus Iohannis.

"In order to ensure a quality education for as many pupils as possible, although the health crisis has not yet ended, this is why the schools will open on September 13 and will operate with the physical presence of all preschoolers and pupils, of course, with strictly respecting the protection norms: mask, distancing, ventilation of classrooms. As long as the incidence in the last 14 days of the cases in the locality remains below the threshold of 6 infections per thousand inhabitants, we will have all the children in the classrooms. If this threshold is exceeded, schools go online in that locality," the head of state specified, after the working meeting regarding the beginning of the new school year with the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, and the Minister of Education, Sorin-Mihai Cimpeanu.