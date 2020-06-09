Iohannis: Shopping malls, kindergartens, private nurseries could open after 15 June

Shopping malls, kindergartens and private nurseries could open after 15 June, within new relaxation measures that are to be taken, on Tuesday said President Klaus Iohannis.

"Given that lately the number of new illnesses has not increased significantly, nor has it decreased significantly, we consider that it is possible to continue with some new relaxation measures, i.e. some of the restrictions that are now in force will no longer be in force after 15 June. (...) After June 15, the shopping malls could be reopened, but without restaurants and playgrounds," explained the president in a press statement held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He added that private events, the reopening of after-schools, kindergartens, private nurseries and fitness rooms will be possible.President Klaus Iohannis held a meeting on COVID-19 epidemic management measures with Prime minister Ludovic Orban, minister of the Interior Marcel Vela, minister of Health Nelu Tataru, minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca, minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu, and with the head of the Department of Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.