Iohannis: Social dialogue framework, showing deficiencies, discretionary behaviour and lack of respect to social partners

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that at present the social dialogue framework is showing deficiencies, discretionary behaviour and lack of respect for the social partners and underscored that there must be ensured the framework of involving the social partners in the debate and substantiation of the governmental decisions.

"A future corresponding to Romanians' expectations isn't only built by the governments. I am positive that you, the representatives of the business environment and social dialogue, can have a determining role in this change. We must ensure the framework of an authentic and hones involvement of the social partners in the debate and substantiation of the governmental decisions. Currently, the social dialogue framework is showing deficiencies, discretionary behaviour and lack of respect to the social partners. This is proved by the multitude of normative acts that are unconstitutional, ungrounded, not discussed with those directly involved, but which get to produce major destructive effects in the economy. I wish that governmental decisions stop treating the business environment as a passive subject, only forced to conform, without the institutional support of saying if and where there are mistakes and of asking debated and substantiated measures," Iohannis said in the plenary meeting of the Coalition for Romania's Development.He brought to mind that he invited the political parties to sign a pact for European Romania and addressed a similar challenge to the Coalition for Romania's Development."I wish to address the Coalition for Romania's Development a similar challenge. Debate openly and formulate concrete solutions for the improvement of the public governance framework. We can no longer afford administrative accidents of the emergency ordinance type, which, launched over night, bewilder the economy and the society. I am inviting you to seek together the solutions meant to provide credibility and confidence, meant to transform the social dialogue from a formal exercise, often in the government's favour, into a means of increasing the quality of Romania's governance," Iohannis said.

