Iohannis: Solidarity Corridors should turn into long-term bridge between EU, Ukraine and Moldova

The Solidarity Corridors should turn into a long-term bridge between the EU and Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, in the perspective of their future accession, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday.

"Romania has fully and wholeheartedly joined the effort to transform the Solidarity Corridors into a true success story. We have made important efforts, invested significant financial and human resources in a new infrastructure, with new border crossing points or upgraded with permanent services as well as additional storage facilities. These efforts continue. (...) The Solidarity Corridors should transform from a temporary, emergency solution into a long-term bridge between the European Union and Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, in the perspective of their future accession. That is why we supported the initiative to expand the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), as well as the financing of projects that improve transport connections. The Romanian ports of Galati and Constanta are prepared to play an increased role in this sense. We thank the European Commission for the significant efforts made for the Solidarity Corridors and we remain involved in collaborating closely to promote the best solutions for Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, global food security and the stability of the supply network," the head of state said in a video message posted on Facebook.

He recalled that on Thursday a new border crossing point was inaugurated on the border with Ukraine - the first one opened by this country with a member state of the European Union since the beginning of the conflict.

"I am proud of the measures that Romania took and that allowed the transit of over 6.5 million tons of grain from Ukraine - an essential contribution to global food security. This is just the beginning of a long journey", added Iohannis.

The European Commission, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank are co-signatories of a joint statement on the mobilization of one billion euros for the Solidarity Corridors. AGERPRES