Iohannis, telling the teaching staff: You deserve recognition and trust of entire society

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Education Day, in which he affirms that teachers fully deserve the recognition and trust of the entire society.

"Happy anniversary to all the teachers who, through their dedication, guide children on the fascinating journey of knowledge. A quality education is not possible without well-prepared and motivated teachers. In Educated Romania, the role of the teacher is an essential one, in terms of responsibility and of its importance in building a strong nation. Thank you for the mission you have undertaken! You fully deserve the recognition and trust of the entire society!" the head of state wrote on Facebook, told Agerpres.