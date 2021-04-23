Iohannis: Term for PNRR - indicative, this plan will be worked on until it is very good

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Friday that the term to finishing the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR) is an indicative and not final one, and Romania will work on this project until "it is very good".

Asked, at Cotroceni Palace, if PNRR will be ready until the end of the month and what Romania risks if it will not be finished by the established deadline, the president replied: "This established term is indicative, it is not final, we must understand this."

"The European Commission has already begun to recommend the countries to work on good plans, rather than finishing them on a certain day. And we, yes, we will be working on PNRR until it will be good enough to be accepted by the Commission and most importantly, implemented by us. I heard on TV various politicians from the Opposition who are announcing the catastrophe. There is no catastrophe. The first draft of the national plan was discussed with the Commission, with the commissioner, with the general director, with directors. Each made their own observations. The competent minister returned in the country with their observations, we will analyze them, we will adjust the plan, and again there will be discussions in Brussels, we will make the final corrections and the plan will keep moving forward. So, this plan will be worked on until it is very good and will be implemented," Iohannis explained.