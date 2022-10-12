Iohannis to allied military in Cincu: Make Europe safer and protect Euro-Atlantic values

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday thanked the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, for the presence of the Dutch military in Romania, pointing out that these, together with the other allied military, make a safer Europe and protect Euro-Atlantic values.

"Mr. Prime Minister, dear Mark, I thank you for the presence in Romania of the military from the Netherlands! Romania, the entire Eastern Flank, as well as the entire Alliance and the international community fully feel these unprecedented security threats generated by the brutal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. Dear Dutch soldiers, I thank you for the efforts you make together with your French, Belgian and Romanian colleagues in the Allied Battle Group which you are a part of, for our defense, for Europe's Europe. I also thank the other allied soldiers in Romania who contribute to the strengthening of NATO's deterrence and defense posture on the Eastern Flank. Your presence here demonstrates the unity, coherence and high responsiveness that define NATO - the most powerful political-military Alliance in history - and us as allies. Together with the Romanian soldiers, make Europe safer and protect Euro-Atlantic values: democracy, human rights, the rule of law and the right of each nation to choose its own foreign and security policy," said the President at Cincu, central Brasov County, where he is visiting the Getica National Center of Combined Training.

President Iohannis is making this visit together with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and the Romanian Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciuca.

The president wished success to the Dutch military in the training activities, as well as in the missions they will carry out together with the Romanian soldiers, Agerpres informs.

"Together we are more credible, more efficient and more determined in ensuring a stable security environment, necessary for the development of our democratic societies," Klaus Iohannis added.

He pointed out that the Dutch Prime Minister's visit to Cincu takes place at an important, but also difficult moment for European and Euro-Atlantic security.

"Romania and the Netherlands are friendly states, partners and allies within the European Union and NATO. Our countries share the same democratic values and have common interests in security, peace and prosperity. Your visit to Romania, Mr. Prime Minister, represents the expression of the in-depth cooperation relations that Romania has with the Netherlands, especially in the field of security and defense," the president also said.