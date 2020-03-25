Iohannis to attend Thursday videoconference with European Council members on COVID-19

President Klaus Iohannis will attend a videoconference on Thursday with the members of the European Council on measures to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the agenda of the head of state, the videoconference will take place at 5 pm.It is the third videoconference of the members of the European Council on the new coronavirus.According to the agenda posted on the website of the European Council, the discussions will focus on four priorities identified and discussed at previous meetings: limiting the spread of the virus, providing medical equipment, with an emphasis on masks and respiratory protection devices, promoting research for developing a vaccine against COVID-19, combating the socio-economic consequences.Also on the agenda of the European Council is the commitment of EU heads of state and Government to assist citizens who are blocked in third countries.At the meeting on March 17, the heads of state and Government decided to apply a temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the EU for a period of 30 days. They also approved the guidelines proposed by the European Commission on border management.