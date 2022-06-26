Iohannis: Tricolour flag, strong bond between present, past and future

President Klaus Iohannis says on Sunday in a message sent on the occasion of the Day of the National Flag, that the tricolour flag represents a strong bond between present, past and future, being a symbolic remembrance of the Romanian nation's fundamental values.

"June 26, the Day of the National Flag, has a special meaning to Romania and provides us with the opportunity to show our respect for one of the fundamental values of our national identity and unity. The tricolour flag represents a strong bond between present, past and future, and hoisting our flag at the ceremonies marking historic events and sports competitions brings forth, in the hearts of Romanians, the profound feeling of affiliation to the country and nation. We are bringing a pious homage to all our forerunners, heroes who fought and sacrificed themselves for an independent, sovereign, unitary and indivisible country. The flag reminds us, in a symbolic manner, of the fundamental values of our nation, consistently affirmed, promoted and protected by Romanians in the country and worldwide," Iohannis' message reads.In the context of this anniversary day, the head of state brings to mind Romania's strategic priorities."Romania is a modern state, governed by democratic principles, part of the great Euro-Atlantic family. The consolidation of our country's profile within NATO and inside the European Union, as well as within the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America are strategic priorities of our country's foreign and security policy. Today, we are proudly looking at the National Flag and gratefully reflect on the history it bears," Klaus Iohannis adds.