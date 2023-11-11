Iohannis: Veterans Day in Theaters of Operations, of peace triumphing over war2

President Klaus Iohannis considers that veterans are "true examples for the younger generations" and points out that Veterans Day in Theaters of Operations represents a symbol of peace triumphing over war.

"Like every year, today we pay tribute to our soldiers who participated in missions in the theaters of operations, where Romania was and is present together with allies and partners. The Day of Veterans in Theaters of Operations represents a symbol of the triumph, evoking the end of the First World War with the signing of the armistice between the Entente Powers and Germany on November 11, 1918. It is a day with special significance for Romania, in which we remember the sacrifice of the first Romanian soldier who fell in the line of duty 20 years ago , in the theater of operations in Afghanistan, second lieutenant post mortem Iosif Silviu Fogorasi,"it is shown in the message sent, on Saturday, by president Iohannis, on the occasion of Veterans Day in Theaters of Operations.

The message was presented by Mihai Somordolea, State Counselor at the Department of National Security within the CSAT Secretariat, at the ceremony organized in the Youth Park, at the Fallen Heroes Monument in the Theaters of Operations and in Romania, where wreaths were laid.

In the message, the head of state highlights that, over time, thirty Romanian soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice and over two hundred have been wounded in the theaters of operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Western Balkans in the missions carried out under the auspices of NATO, the European Union, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the United Nations.

"Today, we pay a solemn tribute to all those who put the Oath of Faith above their own lives and sacrificed themselves under the colors of the national flag in the theaters of operations. We also express our deep gratitude to the veterans of the Second World War, as well as for all the Romanian soldiers who, with determination, devotion and spirit of sacrifice, fought in the War for Romanian Independence and in the First World War, for the reunification of the nation", added Iohannis.

He drew attention to the fact that, currently, "we are facing multiple security crises, and one of the most serious, generated by the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, is taking place right next to the borders of our country, in the Black Sea region".

"In an increasingly complex and unpredictable security environment, Romania is a pillar of stability and a reliable ally within NATO and the European Union. Our country assumes this prestigious status also thanks to your contribution. Through the professionalism and sacrifices that you gave proof far from the country and your families, as well as through the courage during the fulfillment of the missions you determined the increase of the profile of our country at the international level", Iohannis also transmitted.

According to Iohannis, the efforts of the veterans, together with those of the other Romanian and allied soldiers who carry out their activity on the territory of Romania, "made it possible for our society to develop in peace, and for our citizens to be safe".

"You represent true examples for the younger generations in terms of love of country, love and commitment towards the nation and the national flag. I wish all veterans from the theaters of operations, as well as those from the Second World War, good health and fulfillment together with your loved ones, who were a strong moral support for you, happy anniversary!", it is shown in the message sent by the head of state.