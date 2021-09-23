Iohannis voices concern over rising anti-Semitic rhetoric, at meeting with CEO of American Jewish Committee

President Klaus Iohannis met on Wednesday with the CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), David Harris, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on which occasion the former underlined Romania's concern about the rising anti-Semitic rhetoric in the context of the health crisis, especially in the online environment, informs the Presidential Administration.

The head of state reiterated Romania's firm condemnation of these developments, underlining the recent efforts undertaken by our country, materialized in the adoption, in May of this year, of the "National Strategy for preventing and combating anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech".

On the occasion of the meeting in New York, were also addressed topics of common interest regarding the Romanian-American bilateral relations, the Romania-Israel relations, the developments in the Middle East, the Israel-European Union relations, the Romania-United States of America agenda priorities, Romania's commitment to fighting anti-Semitism, preserving the memory of the Holocaust, fighting anti-Semitism.According to the cited source, Iohannis welcomed the "intensity and substance" of the Romania-US bilateral cooperation within the Strategic Partnership, in all its dimensions, respectively of the strategic dialogue between Romania and Israel, welcoming the AJC's activity in support of fundamental democratic values.In this context, Klaus Iohannis reaffirmed Romania's "constant commitment" to assuming the past and punishing any form of anti-Semitism, as well as condemning Holocaust denial and distortion.AGERPRES