Iohannis: We believe that by spring's end we will have good conclusions regarding battle group in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that at the level of the North-Atlantic Alliance there are technical talks regarding establishing an allied battle group in Romania, showing that by the end of spring there could be good conclusions regarding this.

"We, Romania and Bulgaria, are collaborating very closely and well regarding joint defence and NATO. You probably remember that Bulgaria plays a very important role within the multi-national Brigade, we have had a very good understanding on this topic since the beginning. There are now talks about forming a battle group, which represents a permanent NATO presence in Romania and it is known that France declared to become a framework-nation for this battle group. There are technical talks within NATO on this topic and we believe that by the end of spring we will have good conclusions regarding the battle group, and then we can make several public statements on this topic," Klaus Iohannis specified at Cotroceni Palace, during the joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev, on a working visit in Romania.

Iohannis highlighted that it is important for Romania and Bulgaria to have a solid air police and a solid air defence.

The head of state reminded that within the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT), the acquisition of F16 aircraft was approved, most of them already being in Romania.

"Another part are already negotiated and will arrive shortly," he said.

The president also highlighted the good cooperation with Bulgaria regarding the air police, adding that "We do not intend to leave a part of the Eastern Flank uncovered".AGERPRES