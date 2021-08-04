Iohannis: We cannot defeat the COVID-19 pandemic by discrimination, but by vaccination

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be defeated by "discrimination," by restrictive measures, but by vaccination, by raising public awareness, because immunisation inhibits the development of the disease.

"I think it's very important to work on awareness. We can't force people to do certain things that they don't want to do because they don't understand them. (...) We need to deepen and improve the vaccination campaign, because the pandemic is not over. That's why every time I tell Romanians to get vaccinated - it is very important to prevent a new wave, to prevent the spread of this virus," said Iohannis after a visit to the Comana Natural Park.

In his opinion, resorting to unexplained prohibitions at this stage would not go very far, Agerpres informs.

"And even if it were possible to introduce certain restrictions for unvaccinated people in non-essential places, that does not solve the problem, it only solves specific problems. The problem is solved by vaccination. (...) I cannot accept measures that lead to discrimination. We cannot overcome the pandemic through discrimination, but we can overcome the pandemic through vaccination," said Iohannis.