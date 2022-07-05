Iohannis: We do not have a plan to enter into an austerity process

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that there is currently no "plan" for Romania to enter an "austerity process".

He also stressed that he would not accept a new austerity "experiment".

"I do not believe and we do not have a plan to enter an austerity process for very simple reasons: we had the economic crisis from 2009 - 2010, 2011, where an attempt was made at European level to fight the crisis through austerity measures. The result was not a good one and I do not intend to accept a new experiment of this type with Romania," the head of the state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES