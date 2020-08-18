Iohannis: We have several important sections of motorway prepared to be included in EU-funded projects

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he discussed with Prime Minister Orban and members of the Government the drawing up of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, noting that there are several important sections of motorway prepared to be included in projects with European funding.

"This is the plan we are preparing to attract the European funds negotiated a few weeks ago, which are necessary for the recovery of the economy. The Government is currently working on identifying the projects that will be included in this programme and is in constant dialogue with the European Commission so that all the proposed projects are finally eligible, i.e. can be financed from these funds. The Government's efforts at the moment are focused on infrastructure. Romania needs a lot of infrastructure and I'm talking mainly about motorways and railways. The roads are very important in this phase. And in this area I can say that we are very advanced. We have several important sections of motorway prepared to be included in projects proposed for European funding," President Iohannis said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

On Tuesday afternoon, the president held a meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, as well as other Cabinet members at the Cotroceni Palace. Also attending were the Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu, Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode, and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros.