Iohannis: We must be careful to reform pension system so that it is fair and sustainable

The Pension system must be reformed in such a way that it is fair and sustainable, president Klaus Iohannis reaffirmed on Tuesday, after the meeting with the visiting Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

The head of state was asked about the favorable report given by the select committees in the Senate on the draft law initiated by the Government for the modification and completion of some normative acts in the field of service pensions.

"You know that I don't comment on bills that are in the parliamentary process. Things are discussed there, they are analyzed. I express myself when the law reaches my table, but I can confirm what I said the last time I had a question on this topic in Brussels: pensions are a very, very serious topic and not only for pensioners, but also for politicians. We must take care to reform the pension system in such a way that it is fair and sustainable, that is, pensioners receive exactly what they are entitled to after a working life, but we must make sure that the system is very solid and that these pensions can be paid 10, 20 and 30 years from now, that is what we are talking about, the rest are discussions on the details of which the Parliament deals with and when it (the law, ed. n.) reaches me I will tell you if I consider it sufficient or if it (Parliament, ed. n.) needs to work one more time," president Iohannis declared.AGERPRES