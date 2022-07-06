Iohannis: We welcome positive results in the European Parliament on EU Taxonomy

President Klaus Iohannis voices his appreciation for the European Parliament's positive results in accepting nuclear and gas energy in the transition to a green economy.

"We welcome today's positive results from the European Parliament on the Taxonomy. I am glad that Romania's constant efforts to consider gas and nuclear energy as part of progressive decarbonisation have been reflected in the EP's final decision," Iohannis wrote on Wednesday, on Twitter.The European Parliament on Wednesday voted the classifying of gas and nuclear sources energy as sustainable, within the EU classification system for green investments, informs DPA.The proposal aims to direct private investment towards achieving the European Union's 2050 target - "zero net" greenhouse gas emissions.