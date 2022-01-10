Iohannis: Youth fight for peace and should be offered opportunities to play a role in this area

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a video message to the participants in the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum, taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, underscoring the major role of the youth in the peace building and keeping efforts.

"I wish to highlight the major role of the youth in peace building and keeping efforts, as a democratic right and imperative meant to make our societies more inclusive. Romania appreciates the resilience of the youth in facing conflicts and violence. The youth fight for peace and they should be provided with significant opportunities of playing a role in this area. This needs inclusive political systems, high quality education on a primary, secondary and tertiary level, including in the refugees and relocated persons, as well as dignified employment opportunities," Iohannis underscored.

He added that the World Forum has become an important elements of the international youth movement, providing an important platform of civic involvement, in the context in which young generations, as well as the entire world are confronted with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We often hear that the youth are our future. We must fully understand the essential role of the young generations in shaping the development of our societies and in finding solutions to the current challenges," Iohannis added.

Iohannis showed that Romania's Government is preparing a new National Youth Strategy 2022-2027, focused on the emancipation of young people, education, increase in the employment rate among youth and their active participation in the economic, social, cultural and political life.

Moreover, the brought to mind that Romania has endorsed the EU Youth Strategy 2019-2027 and the active participation of young people in the Conference on the Future of Europe.

"Romania will also bring its contribution to the 2022 European Year of Youth, with concrete projects and public debates meant to offer the young people a so necessary post-pandemic perspective," Iohannis also said, Agerpres informs.