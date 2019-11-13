Ion Tiriac: Romanian Tennis Federation, mockery of Romanian sport

The president of the Romanian Tennis Federation, Ion Tiriac, said at the General Assembly on Wednesday, declared non-statutory due to lack of quorum, that the forum he leads has become the mockery of the Romanian sport, despite its good results and in spite of the history of Romanian tennis.

"The Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT) has become the mockery of Romanian sport. This federation joined the international tennis federation in 1920, being one of the first seven federations. We have a history that obliges us and from this point of view, the new status must include certain things. We have gathered to disperse. This is a classic thing in Romanian politics, I was hoping it is not the case in sports. Let's hope that tomorrow will not be the same. The General Assembly will be held in any case, with the participants who will be tomorrow," said Tiriac.

The FRT official believes that tennis is one of the few disciplines in Romania that has the chance to win a medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Do you know who we have been for the last 50 years? Well, we have the number 1 for boys and the number 1 for girls. There are very few countries that have that. And now it is one of the few sports, unfortunately, that has a chance at a medal at next year's Olympic Games. And this little financing, we did not even have it because we are not legal. I do not know when you will be legal again," Tiriac told the 7 affiliated members who were present at the General Assembly.

The former candidate for the presidency of the Romanian Tennis Federation, but also for a position of vice-president, Marius Vecerdea, is delaying the settlement of the appeal in the lawsuit through which he challenges the election of Ion Tiriac at the helm of the institution, the FRT informs in a release sent to AGERPRES, this being the reason why the federation cannot have a budget from the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

Ion Tiriac was elected president of the Romanian Tennis Federation on 19 June, his counter-candidate, Marius Vecerdea, representative of the Pamira club in Sibiu, announcing at the end of the General Assembly that he will contest the elections in court.

The Ordinary General Assembly of the Romanian Tennis Federation, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday, was declared non-statutory, due to the lack of a quorum, as only 7 representatives of the clubs were present at the meeting, out of a minimum of 36 needed for the meeting to take place.

According to the statute of the federation, the General Assembly has been rescheduled for Thursday, at 12:00 hrs, at the National Tennis Center, having the same points on the agenda, and will take place regardless of the number of representatives of the clubs that will be present.