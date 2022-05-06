Irina Bara, Alexandra Ignatik and Gabriela Lee, qualify for quarter-finals of W100 Bonita Springs

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara, Alexandra Ignatik (former Cadantu) and Gabriela Lee (former Talaba) qualified on Thursday for the quarter-finals of the W100 Bonita Springs, in Florida, endowed with total prizes of USD 100,000.

Irina Bara (27 years old, world No. 105), the top seed, defeated American Robin Anderson (29 years old, world No. 168) in the round of 16, 6-2, 6-4, after an hour and 30 minutes. Bara got her revenge after Anderson won 6-3, 7-5 last month in Charlottesville in the first round.

Alexandra Ignatik (32 years old, world No. 161) prevailed over another American, Francesca Di Lorenzo (24 years old, world No. 214), 6-2, 6-3, after one hour and 51 minutes.

Gabriela Lee (26 years old, world No 234), who came from qualifying, also defeated a representative of the United States, Whitney Osuigwe (20 years old, world No. 311), 6-1, 7-5, after an hour and 37 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Irina Bara will face Gabriela Lee, this being the third duel between the two. Gabriela Lee won in 2014 6-3, 7-5 in the first round in Iasi (futures), while Bara won last year, in Charlottesville, in the first round, 7-5, 7-5.

Alexandra Ignatik, No. eight seed, will play in the third round against another American, Katie Volynets (20 years old, world No. 121).

The three Romanians each secured cheques worth USD 2,573 and 25 WTA points each, with the exception of Gabriela Lee (who came from the qualifiers), who has 31 points.AGERPRES