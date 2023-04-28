Irina Bara, qualified for semifinals of ITF tournament in Istanbul

The Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualified, on Friday, for the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Istanbul, with total prizes of 60,000 USD, after achieving two clear victories on the same day.

Bara (28 years old, 235 WTA) first defeated the Estonian Maileen Nuudi (22 years old, 571 WTA) in the round of 16, 6-0, 6-1, in just 55 minutes.In the quarterfinals, Bara defeated Russian Ekaterina Maklakova (19 years old, 420 WTA), 6-1, 6-3, after one hour and 27 minutes.Both opponents of the Romanian came from the qualifications.In the penultimate act, Bara will face the winner of the Russian Ekaterina Makarova (27 years, 205 WTA), the sixth seed, and the Turkish Ilay Yoruk (21 years, 569 WTA).