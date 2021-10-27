Irina Begu and Andreea Mitu qualify for quarters of Transylvania Open doubles event

The Romanian pair Irina Begu / Andreea Mitu have qualified on Wednesday for the quarter finals of the doubles event of the Transylvania Open tennis tournament (WTA 250), which takes place at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca and is equipped with prizes worth 235,238 dollars, after a victory with 6-4, 6-3 against the couple Amina Anshba (Russia) / Anastasia Detiuc (Czech Rep.).

Begu and Mitu achieved victory after an hour and 15 minutes, becoming the third pair in our country that reaches the quarter finals in Cluj-Napoca after Monica Niculescu / Gabriela Ruse and Alexandra Ignatik / Andreea Prisacariu.

Begu and Mitu have secured a check worth 2,300 dollars and 60 WTA points, and during the quarters they will play against the number three favorites, Niculescu/Ruse, so that Romania will surely have a pair in the semi-finals.

Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, seeded number 8, is the first player qualified in the Transylvania Open quarterfinals, after 6-2, 6-2 with German Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit, second favorite of the tournament, qualified in the eighths after victory against Serbian Aleksandra Krunic, with 6-3, 7-5.

In the quarters, Kalinina will face off Kontaveit or Belgian Alison van Uytvanck.

Ukrainians Lyudmyla Kichenok and Marta Kostyuk qualified for the quarter finals, in the doubles event, after 6-0, 5-7, 12-10 with favorites number four, Ana Danilina (Kazakhstan) / Ulrikke Eikeri (Norway).