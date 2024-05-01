Irina Begu qualifies for 2nd round of ITF tennis tournament in Wiesbaden

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Wiesbaden (Germany), with total prizes of 100,000 dollars, after defeating the Czech Dominika Salkova, 6-0, 6-4.

Begu (33 years old, no. 128 WTA), the sixth seed, won after one hour and 27 minutes, in her first confrontation with Salkova (19 years old, no. 171 WTA).

In the second round, Begu will face the Swiss Simona Waltert (23 years old, no. 156 WTA).

Andreea Mitu qualified for the main draw after 6-4, 6-2 with the Italian Georgia Pedone and 6-4, 6-2 with the Australian Priscilla Hon. In the first round, Mitu (32 years old, 239 WTA) will face the Hungarian Panna Udvardy (25 years old, 151 WTA).