Irina Begu qualifies for third round in Miami (WTA), after dispatching Sabalenka, main favorite

Romanian tennis player Irina-Camelia Begu qualified for the third round of the 1,000 WTA tournament in Miami (Florida), equipped with prizes worth 8,369,455 USD, after defeating the Belarus player Arina Sabalenka, the main favorite, with 6-4, 6-4, on Thursday.

This is the first victory for Begu against a top 10 world player after almost 4 years. In May 2018 Begu defeated Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (WTA No. 5), during the first tour in Madrid (6-3, 6-3).

Irina Begu (31 years, WTA No. 70), qualified during the third round in Miami for the first time since 2016. Sabalenka, quarter finalist last year in Miami, did not manage to achieve any breaks, missing all 6 opportunities.

"I believe I was consistent in this match. I served well and played each ball, I tried to hold on and that was very important for me," Begu declared.

Begu received a cheque worth 54,400 USD and 65 WTA points, and she will face off another Belarus player during the third tour, Aleksandra Sasnovici, who defeated Russian Daria Kasatkina by 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Irina Begu won all three matches until now against Sasnovici (28 years, 60 WTA), in 2015, during the final event in Seoul, with 6-4, 6-1, and twice last year, at Gippsland Trophy (Melbourne) with 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, during the first tour and in Cleveland, in the quarters, with 6-2, 6-4.AGERPRES