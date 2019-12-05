Israeli Ambassador David Saranga awarded as 'Ambassador of the Year' at Capital Gala

Ambassador of the State of Israel in Bucharest, David Saranga, was awarded on Wednesday evening as 'Ambassador of the Year' at the Capital Awards Gala - Heroes of 2019; the diplomat said on this occasion that Romania holds a special place in his heart, and Israel is a true friend of Romania.

"I arrived here, in Romania, a year ago and I am just at the beginning. Romania holds an important place in my heart. It is here that I started my diplomatic career, 20 years ago, as Israel's deputy ambassador. And there's a saying that you can remove someone from Romania, but it's very hard to get Romania out of somebody's heart. This also happened to me. And I was very happy when I returned to Romania a year ago," said the Israeli diplomat.

He emphasized that the State of Israel is a true friend of Romania.

"I am here not only on my own behalf. I am here also on behalf of the State of Israel, a true friend of Romania. Many people ask me what the success of Israel is. And I always say it's the human capital and the Jewish thought, but there is yet another reason: we also have Romanian DNA. Many of the Romanian Jews who came from Romania have built our country, I therefore thank you too," said David Saranga.