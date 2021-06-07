Israeli President to participate in commemoration ceremony for soldiers fallen in 2010 Bucegi Mountains air crash

President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, will participate, on Thursday, June 10, at the Romanian-Israeli monument in the Bucegi Mountains, in the military and religious commemoration ceremony for the seven servicemen, six Israelis and one Romanian, who died in the air tragedy of 2010, agerpres reports.

According to a release sent, on Monday, to the National Defence Ministry, the ceremony in the Brasov County commune of Simon will be attended by Romanian and Israeli officials, comrades and family members of the servicemen killed on mission.

The Ambassador of Israel to Bucharest, David Saranga, mentioned that President Reuven Rivlin, who will be in Romania starting Tuesday, on a state visit, will participate in the commemoration event, together with the head of the Israeli Air Force."On Thursday, President Rivlin, the head of the Israeli Air Force and the head of the Romanian Air Force will participate in the ceremony to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives in the helicopter accident in 2010, in the Bucegi Mountains. The officials will be joined by 100 family members of the seven heroes," said Ambassador David Saranga in a Facebook post.