Italian Embassy: No activity of Romanian state has been subject of any complaint or condemnation

No activity of the Romanian state has been the subject of any complaint or condemnation, not even moral, on behalf of Italy, affirms the representatives of the Italian Embassy in Bucharest.

The details come in the context in which the press reported that the authorities of the Peninsula had condemned Romania for blocking a transport of medical equipment to this country.

"Regarding the information published in the article 'Italy accuses Romania of improper practices for blocking a transport of protective masks', Italy's Embassy in Romania, confirming that the initiatives against international law will be denounced wherever they occur, specifies that no activity assignable to the Romanian state has been the subject of any complaint or condemnation, not even moral. On the contrary, we are certain about the collaboration of the Romanian authorities in following the possible illegal operations committed by anyone on its territory and we thank them for this," reads a message published on the site of the diplomatic mission in Bucharest.