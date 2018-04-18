Italy's PM Gentiloni: Integration of the Romanian community in Italy is currently satisfactory

The levels of integration of the Romanian community in Italy have improved over time and are now satisfactory, Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday on a visit in Bucharest.

"Our relationships are also strengthened by the very relevant presence of a Romanian community in Italy, of 1.3 million people. Perhaps it is the most sizeable Romanian community abroad, and I can assure you that this is the most important foreign community in Italy; I have agreed with the prime minister of Romania that the levels of integration over the years have been improving and are now satisfactory. Where problems arise, our governments are committed to stepping in to solve them," Gentiloni told a joint news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.