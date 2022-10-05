ITU 2022/ Smart data center cooling technologies can help lower energy consumption

The recommendation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is for new smart energy solutions, including outside cold air or liquid cooling, to be used for cooling data centers in such a way as to achieve the green and sustainable goals set at a global level. According to the organization, addressing data center cooling is imperative for keeping within the UNFCCC's prescribed temperature limit increase of 1.5°C by achieving full carbon neutrality within the ICT sector, told Agerpres.

Thus, data centers can optimally use renewable energy and implement state-of-the-art cooling technologies to reduce the energy required for cooling their systems.

ITU's Recommendation ITU-T L.1381, a technical proposal document titled "Smart energy solutions for data centers", considers a smart control strategy for the entire energy system, including power cooling solutions of data centers to achieve higher energy efficiency and to decrease overall energy consumption.

The Recommendation applies especially for a series of data centers with different scales in places with good air quality. For places with poor air quality, the IEC (Indirect Evaporative Cooling) + compressor cooling mode can be chosen to greatly increase the time period of natural cooling, the cited source states.

The 21st edition of the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (PP-22) takes place in Bucharest September 26 - October 14, with more than 3,000 leaders and delegates from 193 countries attending.

Alongside the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) and the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, partners in organizing the conference are: the Senate of Romania, the Chamber of Deputies, the government's Secretariat General, the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Culture, the Bucharest City Hall, the Special Telecommunications Service, the Protection and Security Service, and the Romanian TV Broadcaster.