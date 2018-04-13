Jan - Feb turnover of services to population up 7.9 pct YoY

The turnover of market services provided to the population over Jan - Feb this year was up 7.9 pct YoY in unadjusted terms, mainly on account of the activity of hotels and restaurants, travel agencies and tour operators, washing and cleaning services, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday.

Between January 1 - February 28, 2018, the HoReCa industry's turnover increased 8.1 percent as unadjusted series, gambling and other recreational activities advanced 1.2 percent, and hairdressing and other cosmetic activities went up 1.1 pct.Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the turnover of market services provided to the population over Jan - Feb this year was 7.1 percent higher compared to the same period of 2017.In a YoY comparison the turnover of market services rendered to the population, expressed as raw series, was up 6.4 percent as a result of the business of travel agencies and tour operators (+29.4 pct), washing and cleaning of textiles and furs (+7.1 pct), hotels and restaurants (+4.5 pct), gambling and other recreational activities (+1.1 pct). Hairdressing and other cosmetic activities followed a downward trend dropping 3.6 pct.Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the turnover of services rendered to the population was by 6.1 percent higher this February compared to February 2017.On the other hand, February's turnover of services rendered to the population was down from January 2018 both as unadjusted and adjusted series, by 3.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

AGERPRES .