January 2022 general consolidated budget execution ends with 1.69 billion lei deficit

The execution of the general consolidated budget in January 2022 ended with a 1.69 billion lei deficit, down from the 3.69 billion lei deficit registered in January 2021, the Finance Ministry announced on Friday.

As GDP percentage, the budget deficit posted a decrease of 0.18 percentage points, from 0.31% of the GDP in January 2021, to 0.13% of the GDP in the first month of 2022.

The general consolidated budget evolution in January is explained by the 25% year-on-year total revenue increase, while budget expenditure registered a 16.1% increase y-o-y.

The general consolidated budget revenues totalled 36.49 billion lei in January 2022, 25% over the level collected in the similar month of 2021, Agerpres.ro informs.

The amounts reimbursed to the European Union as payments and donations amounted to 1.30 billion lei in January, down 25.5% y-o-y.

The expenditure of the general consolidated budget amounting to 38.17 billion lei increased 16.1% in nominal terms compared with the same period of the previous year. As GDP share, expenses registered a 0.1 percentage point increase from 2.8% of the GDP in January 2021, to 2.9% of the GDP in January 2022.